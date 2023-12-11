Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

India's bio-economy grew from $10 bn to $80 bn in 8 years: Mandaviya

Mandaviya said India is currently among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology in the world with approximately three per cent share in the global biotechnology industry

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo@ Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years from USD 10 billion to USD 80 billion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday, underlining that in the coming times, biotechnology will become the biggest foundation for medical treatment.
The Indian biotech industry aims at growing to USD 150 billion by 2025 and USD 300 billion by 2030, he noted while virtually addressing an event "Biotechnology: The Path of Innovation and Wellness for Viksit Bharat" held at the at Vigyan Bhavan in Ahmedabad.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mandaviya said India is currently among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology in the world with approximately three per cent share in the global biotechnology industry.
The event, which was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was held in the run up to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar in January with the theme -- 'Gateway to the Future'.
"This industry (biotechnology) will become a medium for finding solutions for complex problems in various spheres such as agriculture, environment, industrial production and many more. In the light of this, in the future, the economy will become biotechnology based," Mandaviya said.
Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India achieving the status of a developed country by 2047, Mandaviya cited that "this sector's contribution will be instrumental in making India a developed nation."

Highlighting the growth and prowess of the biotechnology industry, he said the vaccines produced by India during the Covid pandemic showcased the country's power in the field of biotechnology to the world.
"The National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2020-25 provides the government a platform to strengthen skill development, resource and innovation converging into one strong ecosystem for knowledge sharing," Mandaviya said while underscoring the importance of the biotechnology sector.
He said it further facilitates commercialisation and market linkages by encouraging private-public partnership models.
Noting the progress of the nation and the industry in the sector, Mandaviya praised the participation of startups, industries and industry associations, researchers and academicians for contributing to its development.
The health minister also lauded the efforts of Gujarat in the biotechnology sector over the last two decades and its strong contribution in making India a healthcare and innovation-ready country.

Also Read

Centre will adopt Uttar Pradesh's health fair model: Mansukh Mandaviya

AB-HWCs recorded over 2.1 bn footfalls till Oct 24: Mansukh Mandaviya

AIIMS Rajkot likely to be fully ready by October, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Health minister to chair high-level meeting to review heatwave management

Self-regulatory body for pharma industry on cards: Mansukh Mandaviya

GST evasion of Rs 345 cr detected against lottery distributors till Nov '23

Govt to stick to Rs 34 trillion tax collection goal in revised estimate

Govt focus on boosting electronics production; new scheme in works: MeitY

Govt expects onion prices to fall below Rs 40 per kg by January: Official

India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting likely to be held next month

Acknowledging the crucial contribution the biotechnology sector will provide to the nation and economy, Chief Minister Patel said that "aligning with the theme of 'Gateway to the Future', we will provide additional focus to futuristic sectors of which biotechnology features as most important".
He cited that the biotechnology sector is known as the sector of hope. "With its rapid growth, it will provide significant contributions to the world," the Gujarat chief minister said. He also inaugurated the 'Start-Up Product Launch'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya India economy Pharma sector

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon