close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.46%)
19135.50 + 88.25
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
38724.65 + 22.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
5818.70 -7.05
Nifty Bank (0.58%)
43029.50 + 247.50
Heatmap

AB-HWCs recorded over 2.1 bn footfalls till Oct 24: Mansukh Mandaviya

The minister added that "26 million wellness sessions have been conducted engaging more than 306 million people"

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya noted that initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and PM-ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) have substantially strengthened the digital health framework

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) have recorded over 211 crore footfalls till October 24 and people have availed free drugs over 1,83 crore times, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.
Addressing the 76th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for South-East Asia, Mandaviya lauded the progress of AB-HWCs, saying these have played an instrumental role in providing a comprehensive array of primary healthcare services.
"As of October 24, AB-HWCs have recorded over 2,110 million footfalls. The impact is resounding with individuals availing free drugs over 1,830 million times and diagnostic services over 873 million times," he said.
The minister added that "26 million wellness sessions have been conducted engaging more than 306 million people".
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, attended the event virtually. Mandaviya was also unanimously elected as chairperson of the 76th session of the regional committee of South-East Asia.
Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union health minister said, "In India, we are following a holistic and inclusive approach. We are expanding health infrastructure, promoting traditional systems of medicine and providing affordable healthcare to all in alignment with the vision of Universal Health Coverage with the resolute commitment of leaving no one behind."

Mandaviya noted that initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and PM-ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) have substantially strengthened the digital health framework and physical infrastructure, catalysing a revolutionary evolution of healthcare delivery in the nation.
"Our current focus on primary health centres through AB-HWC emulating a synergistic approach will result in immeasurably positive health outcomes and reduction in out-of-pocket expenditures and become a model for other countries engaged in health sector reforms," he highlighted.
Also addressed the gathering at a tree plantation ceremony at the WHO SEARO Building site, IP Estate, New Delhi, Mandaviya said, "The WHO SEARO building stands as a symbol of a collaborative effort of India and WHO to address the global challenges to ensure inclusive and equitable development of healthcare services in the South-East region."

He noted India's contribution of Rs 239.5 crore for the completion of this grand project which envisions a hub for collaboration, research and knowledge exchange among health professionals for addressing regional health challenges, sharing best practices and developing innovative solutions.

Also Read

Need to achieve 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Mandaviya

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

Action taken against 0.16 mn claims of Rs 287 cr under AB-PMJAY till Aug 5

UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

IIT Madras, Tel Aviv University develop effective aerogel-adsorbents

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

VP urges people to believe in judicial system instead of hitting streets

Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising

Finolex Cables case: NCLAT bench wilfully defied our order, says SC

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant highlighted that the establishment of the South-East Asia Regional Forum for primary health care (PHC)-oriented health systems marks a pivotal moment in the commitment to fostering knowledge sharing and collaborative support in addressing challenges hindering PHC strengthening.
Lauding the progress of member states in embracing PHC-oriented health systems, he said, "Focused attention is now required in key areas of enhancing capacities for progress tracking and accountability, institutionalizing participatory mechanisms in urban health care (UHC)/PHC governance, and fostering synergized support from WHO and partners tailored to national systems and contextual nuances."

Tedros noted that the 76th Session of SEARO comes at a crucial time point in time, both globally and for the region. He highlighted that the South-East Asia region is home to more than a quarter of the world's population and must address a significant burden of diseases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Ayushman Bharat WHO

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveKalamassery BlastAndhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar FraudTelangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon