India's exports rise 1.8% to $38.51 bn in Dec; trade deficit widens

Total exports for the month hit $38.51 billion despite geopolitical challenges, says government

Exports to the United States stood at $6.89 billion in December, compared to $7 billion a year ago | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

India exported goods worth $38.51 billion in December, up 1.8 per cent from the previous year despite geopolitical challenges, data released by the commerce department showed on Thursday.
 
Inbound shipments increased 8.7 per cent to $63.55 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $25 billion compared to $20.63 billion in December 2024.
 
Exports are in positive territory despite challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters in New Delhi. Goods and services exports are expected to cross $850 billion in FY26.
 
During April-December, merchandise exports grew 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion. Electronics, drugs and pharmaceuticals, marine products, among others have witnessed positive growth.
 
 
Exports to the United States stood at $6.89 billion in December, compared to $7 billion a year ago.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

