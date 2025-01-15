India's fiscal conditions to constrain credit growth in 2025: Moody's

India's fiscal conditions will continue to constrain its credit strength in 2025, but the country may benefit from a shift in trade and investment flows from China, Moody’s Ratings stated in its Asia-Pacific 2025 outlook.
“We expect only gradual fiscal consolidation, and debt to remain significantly higher than the Baa-rated peer median of around 57 per cent,” Moody’s noted, adding that proposed trade restrictions by the US could weaken economic output across the region.
ICRA, in its report on Budget expectations, estimated the fiscal deficit target for FY2026 to be set at 4.5 per cent of GDP, a reduction of 25–30 basis points from the projected 4.8 per cent of GDP in FY2025. The government has already set the fiscal deficit target for FY2025 at 4.9 per cent of GDP.
“Government’s target for non-tax revenues, particularly the RBI dividend, could be a gamechanger for the FY2026 Budget. A sharp swing in this account, compared to ICRA’s projections, could alter the fiscal deficit or create space for additional capex,” ICRA said.
Moody’s noted that the government’s focus on job creation and social welfare programmes could address critical issues such as high youth unemployment but would also slow fiscal consolidation.
“Beyond trade, geopolitical risk will add to fiscal pressures as defence spending increases. India’s defence spending will grow rapidly amid tensions with China and Pakistan,” the report added.
The ratings agency stated that India’s debt affordability would remain much weaker than its rated peers, despite gains in revenue. Moody’s further highlighted that growth and inflation in Asia-Pacific are levelling out, with strong domestic demand supported by modest easing in global and regional financial conditions.
In India, household spending, along with private and public infrastructure investment, is expected to drive economic expansion.
Moody’s also flagged geopolitical and domestic political risks, noting that after key elections in 2025, governments might face choices between fulfilling political promises or focusing on fiscal consolidation.
ICRA noted that the government is likely to reinforce its focus on employment and skilling to address labour market challenges. It projected an allocation of Rs 300–350 billion towards employment-linked incentives and internship schemes launched in the July 2024 Budget.
ICRA also said the allocation for the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme could be increased in FY2026, with the scheme potentially extended to other labour-intensive sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.
“The government is expected to prioritise operationalising measures to enhance credit flow to the MSME sector, as announced in the FY2025 Union Budget,” ICRA said.