India's green investments pegged at Rs 31 trillion by 2030: CRISIL

India’s investments in green infrastructure and energy projects are expected to grow fivefold over the next five years, reaching Rs 31 trillion, according to market intelligence firm CRISIL.
“Based on government announcements, corporate plans, and on-ground progress, we estimate green investments of nearly Rs 31 lakh crore between 2025 and 2030, led by renewable energy (RE) at Rs 18.8 lakh crore, followed by oil and gas (Rs 3.3 trillion) and transport and automotive (Rs 4.1 trillion),” the S&P Global company stated in its infrastructure report for 2025.
This forms part of the estimated $10 trillion investment required through 2070 to achieve India’s net-zero goals as outlined in the Updated First Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.
India’s NDC commitments include a 45 per cent reduction in the carbon intensity of its GDP by 2030 from 2005 levels and increasing the share of cumulative installed power capacity from non-fossil-fuel-based energy sources to 50 per cent.
The road transport sector, which accounts for 90 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions within transportation, is a key focus for decarbonisation. CRISIL suggests creating green financing pools through government-backed green bonds, establishing a national decarbonisation fund, and encouraging public-private partnerships.
Innovative financing methods, such as asset monetisation, should also be leveraged. These approaches have already raised over Rs 1.1 trillion for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
“The funding should prioritise areas like sustainable construction materials, IoT-enabled road management, and green logistics hubs. Securing investments from global climate funds and leveraging carbon credits are equally important. Initial investments should focus on high-traffic corridors, gradually expanding to rural areas. Additionally, a centralised body must oversee fund utilisation to ensure transparency and efficiency,” the report highlighted.
CRISIL also noted that increasing central budget allocations to Indian Railways will enable continued growth in renewable energy production by the sector. “Expanding solar and wind energy production will not only help the railways achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target but also contribute significantly to environmental conservation and operational cost reduction. Supportive government policies, including subsidies and streamlined approvals, can further accelerate decarbonisation for Indian Railways,” it added.
For high-risk projects like green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), energy storage, and emerging technologies, government grants and incentives will be critical for viability, CRISIL emphasised.
“Equity reliance will remain high for these projects, with private-sector investments, specialised climate or venture funds, and multilaterals playing a significant role. Blended finance and first-loss guarantee structures through multilaterals will also be crucial for scaling up these technologies during the initial phases,” the report concluded.