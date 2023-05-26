India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $6 billion to $593.48 billion



The drop in the kitty has snapped two consecutive weeks of increases. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $3.5 billion to take the overall quantum just shy of $600 billion.

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $6.052 billion to $593.477 billion during the week ended May 19, RBI said on Friday.



For the week ended May 19, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined by $4.654 billion to $524.945 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.



Gold reserves dropped by $1.227 billion to $45.127 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

