India's foreign exchange reserves fell 8.3% in the week to February 10, logging its biggest decline in more than 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves stood at a one-month low of $566.95 billion at the end of last week, down from $575.27 billion at the end of the prior week, during which it fell 1.5%.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent exchange rate volatility. The has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Last week, the fell 0.8% against the US dollar, its biggest such decline in two months, and traded in a thin range of 82.3400 to 82.7950.

The traded in a 82.5750 to 82.8975 band this week, and ended at 82.83.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)