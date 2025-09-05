Friday, September 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves jump by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion

India's forex reserves jump by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion

The overall reserves had dropped by $ 4.386 billion to $ 690.72 billion in the previous reporting week

forex

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped by $ 3.51 billion to $ 694.23 billion for the week ended August 29, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $ 4.386 billion to $ 690.72 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended August 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $ 1.686 billion to $ 583.937 billion, the latest data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $ 1.766 billion to $ 86.769 billion during the week, the RBI said.

 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $ 40 million to $ 18.775 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $ 18 million at $ 4.749 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

goods and services tax, GST

GST 2.0: 3-day registration, 90% provisional refunds from Novemberpremium

Gold, jewellery

GST reforms bring major relief to diamonds and jewellery sector: GJEPC

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman

shop, market, food items, snacks, chips, fmcg,

Indian firms turn to small-town markets insulated from US tariffs

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

EU ban on Russian fuel: India's diesel exports to Europe surge 137% in Aug

Topics : Forex india forex reserve RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon