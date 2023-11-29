India's GDP growth expected to slow to 6.3% in FY24: OECD economic outlook

After witnessing 7.2 per cent growth in FY23, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in the current financial year, due to adverse weather-related events and the weakening international outlook, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) economic outlook.

The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year, before rebounding in FY26.

“Surging services exports and public investment will continue to drive the economy. Inflation will decline progressively, with corresponding improvements in purchasing power. This, along with the end of the El Niño weather pattern, productivity gains from recent policy reforms, and improved global conditions, will help economic activity to strengthen, with projected real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in FY 2025-26,” the report said.

The report further said that due to slower growth, inflation expectations, housing prices, and wages will all eventually moderate. This will help headline inflation converge towards 4.2 per cent, which will allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start lowering interest rates from mid-2024 to 5.5 per cent by the end of 2025.

Besides, trade restrictions imposed last year – such as the export ban on wheat, rice – to fight inflation will be withdrawn. This will help export growth to recover. As a result, the current account deficit will remain within ‘manageable’ levels.