Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

India's GDP growth expected to slow to 6.3% in FY24: OECD economic outlook

The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year, before rebounding in FY26

Economic growth, GDP

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After witnessing 7.2 per cent growth in FY23, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in the current financial year, due to adverse weather-related events and the weakening international outlook, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) economic outlook.

The GDP growth is expected to further slow to 6.1 per cent in the next financial year, before rebounding in FY26.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Surging services exports and public investment will continue to drive the economy. Inflation will decline progressively, with corresponding improvements in purchasing power. This, along with the end of the El Niño weather pattern, productivity gains from recent policy reforms, and improved global conditions, will help economic activity to strengthen, with projected real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in FY 2025-26,” the report said.

The report further said that due to slower growth, inflation expectations, housing prices, and wages will all eventually moderate. This will help headline inflation converge towards 4.2 per cent, which will allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start lowering interest rates from mid-2024 to 5.5 per cent by the end of 2025.

Besides, trade restrictions imposed last year – such as the export ban on wheat, rice – to fight inflation will be withdrawn. This will help export growth to recover. As a result, the current account deficit will remain within ‘manageable’ levels.

Also Read

Some MNCs may face tax heat as SC clears air on MFN applicability

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Indians top the list of those seeking citizenship in wealthy OECD nations

Centre extends PMGKAY free foodgrain scheme for another 5 years till 2029

India unlikely to be hit by potential Opec+ production cut, say officials

RIL, ICICI, Infy to draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch

Centre extends PMGKAY free ration scheme for another five years till 2029

Karnataka attracts 62 investment projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore

Topics : GDP growth OECD Indian Economy economic growth

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon