Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

India's imports from Russia doubled to $20.45 bn in April-July period

From a market share of less than 1% in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's share of India's oil imports rose to over 40%

India Russia, indo-russia, indorussia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's imports from Russia doubled to USD 20.45 billion during the April-July period of this fiscal due to increasing inbound shipments of crude oil and fertiliser from that country, according to the commerce ministry data.
With this, Russia has become India's second largest import source during the first four months of this fiscal.
The imports were USD 10.42 billion during April-July 2022.
From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's share of India's oil imports rose to over 40 per cent.
India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, has been buying Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
The ministry's data showed that imports from China dipped to USD 32.7 billion during the April-July period as against USD 34.55 billion in the same period last year.

Also Read

Nearly 50,000 Russian men died in conflict with Ukraine, shows report

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

Germany to shut down 4 Russian consulates as Moscow limits German officials

Ukraine's year of pain, death, and nation-building after Russian invasion

How Mines and Mineral Bill 2023 clears roadblocks for private investment

Govt bond yields may rise after higher than expected July inflation print

Swift removal of non-tariff barriers key to trn-dollar exports: GTRI rpt

China skips update on surging youth unemployment as economic slump deepens

Contract reform seeks to settle disputes, make doing business easier

Similarly, imports from the US declined to USD 14.23 billion during the period under review from USD 17.16 billion in April-July 2022. The imports from UAE too contracted to USD 13.39 billion during April-July 2023 as against USD 18.45 billion in the same period last year.
On the export front, India's exports to seven of its top 10 destinations have recorded a negative growth rate during the period.
During the first four months of this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports to the US, UAE, China, Singapore, Germany, Bangladesh and Italy have dipped.
However, the exports to the UK, Netherland, and Saudi Arabia have recorded a positive growth.
India's exports contracted by 15.88 per cent, the sixth month in a row, to USD 32.25 billion in July this year due to a global slowdown and fall in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, gems and jewellery.
Imports during the month also declined by 17 per cent, the eighth month in a row, to USD 52.92 billion from USD 63.77 billion in July 2022. This led to a narrowing of the trade deficit to USD 20.67 billion against USD 25.43 billion in July 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India imports Russia India Russia

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon