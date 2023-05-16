close

Crack down on 'resale' of Russia oil: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

India has emerged in the past year as a top buyer of Russian oil following the war

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
The European Union should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuel, including diesel, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times.
 
India has emerged in the past year as a top buyer of Russian oil following the war. Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products to Europe and take a bigger market share.  Borrell told the newspaper he will raise the issue with India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar.
 
“If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe ... coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures,” Borrell said.
 
“That India buys Russian oil, it’s normal... But if they use that in order to be a centre where Russian oil is being refined and by-products are being sold to us...  we have to act,” he added.

India Russia India oil import

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

