Crack down on 'resale' of Russia oil: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

India has emerged in the past year as a top buyer of Russian oil following the war. Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products to Europe and take a bigger market share. Borrell told the newspaper he will raise the issue with India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar.



The European Union should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuel, including diesel, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times.