Flash PMI dips in September as weak exports weigh on private sector

India's Flash PMI slowed in September as weak export orders hurt manufacturing while domestic demand ahead of festivals offered support, easing price pressures and lifting confidence

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, tabled in Parliament on Monday, asked the private sector to contribute to the creation of approximately eight million jobs annually until 2036. It also cautioned companies against being overly reliant on capital-inten

Employment growth across the private sector also cooled, with only 3 per cent of manufacturing firms and 5 per cent of service providers reporting job creation | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

India’s HSBC Flash manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) eased to 58.5 in September from 59.3 in the preceding month, as new export orders rose at the weakest pace in six months under the impact of a 50 per cent tariff by the US administration. Domestic orders, however, showed resilience ahead of the festive season.
 
This is the first economic data point available for September. “We expect this trend to last until Diwali, giving an overall boost to growth. Things may change post Diwali, with the drag from the 50 per cent tariff overtaking the boost from tax cuts,” HSBC said.
 
 
India’s HSBC Flash services PMI also dropped to 61.6 from 62.9, while the HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output eased to 61.9, down from the multi-year high of 63.2 in August.
 
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.
 
“The manufacturing PMI moderated but its pace of expansion remains healthy. The imposition of the 50 per cent tariff rate by the US on India likely resulted in a slower rise in new export orders over August–September. This comes on the back of strong frontloading of exports to the US since early 2025,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist, HSBC.

Bhandari said new domestic orders rose in the last two months, likely due to announcements of lower GST rates, adding that the offsetting effect of tax cuts has softened the blow from tariffs.
 
Price pressures eased in September as input cost inflation moderated. While manufacturers reported higher costs for cotton, steel and oil, services firms saw a cooling of wage-driven expenses. Output charges rose at a slower pace overall, despite factory-gate prices climbing at the fastest rate in over 12 years.
 
Employment growth across the private sector also cooled, with only 3 per cent of manufacturing firms and 5 per cent of service providers reporting job creation, and most indicating sufficient staff for current business needs.
 
Looking ahead, business confidence rose to a seven-month high, supported by expectations of capacity expansion, competitive pricing and efficiency gains, despite some companies citing competitive pressures.
 
HSBC economists said the latest PMI data gives the Reserve Bank of India room to hold policy rates at its 1 October meeting, before potentially cutting rates in December if the tariff drag deepens. Inflation, they added, is tracking at 1.5 per cent in September, down from 2.1 per cent in August, with GST cuts and imported disinflation from China expected to keep price pressures subdued.

Topics : Manufacturing PMI Service PMI India economy US tariffs GST cuts

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

