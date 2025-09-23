Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's flash PMI declined to 61.9 in September from 63.2 in August

India's flash PMI declined to 61.9 in September from 63.2 in August

Flash PMI September 2025: Despite marking a modest slowdown it still indicates a sharp rate of expansion

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 61.9 in September from 63.2 in August, marking a modest slowdown but still indicating a sharp rate of expansion. This was the second-best reading in over two years. Growth in factory output outpaced that of services, although the pace of increase moderated across both sectors.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "The manufacturing PMI moderated, but its pace of expansion remains healthy. The imposition of the 50 per cent tariff rate by the US on India likely resulted in a slower rise in new export orders over August-September. This comes on the back of strong frontloading of exports to the US since early 2025. Meanwhile, new domestic orders rose for the last two months, likely on the back of announcements of lower GST rates. All said, the impact of higher tariffs has been somewhat offset by lower tax rates in the data so far."
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

