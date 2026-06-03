Services PMI rises to 59.8 in May as demand, output growth pick up

Growth in India’s services sector activity rose to a six-month high in May as demand remained resilient, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Wednesday.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) rose to 59.8 in May, up from 58.8 in April. The May reading was the highest since November 2025, when it was also 59.8.

“Strengthening demand for services such as freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT reportedly boosted new business growth during May. As a result, companies lifted activity to a greater extent and continued to add to payroll numbers,” said the survey.