Services PMI rises to 59.8 in May as demand, output growth pick up
The Services PMI rose to 59.8 in May from 58.8 in April, signalling the fastest expansion since November as firms reported stronger demand and softer price pressure
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
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Growth in India’s services sector activity rose to a six-month high in May as demand remained resilient, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Wednesday.
The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) rose to 59.8 in May, up from 58.8 in April. The May reading was the highest since November 2025, when it was also 59.8.
“Strengthening demand for services such as freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT reportedly boosted new business growth during May. As a result, companies lifted activity to a greater extent and continued to add to payroll numbers,” said the survey.
While cost pressures remained historically high across the service economy, they receded to their lowest in four months. As a result, increase in selling prices remained moderate and rose the lowest since January.
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Topics : Services PMI India Services PMI PMI BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 10:35 AM IST