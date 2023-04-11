close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to put across concerns of Global South at G20: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India would like to use the G20 presidency to get the forum focussed on its mandate which is global growth and development and issues important for Uganda

Press Trust of India Kampala
S Jaishankar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India would like to use its G20 presidency to get the influential forum focussed on its mandate of global growth and development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Tuesday.

Addressing members of the Parliamentary Forum on Indian Affairs in Uganda, he said India's G20 presidency is different in the sense that no other chair has made an effort to consult all the countries from the Global South.

India will make efforts to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework under its presidency of the influential bloc.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1 last year. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year.

The G20 meetings are being held across 56 cities, covering all 28 states and 8 Union Territories of India.

Jaishankar said India would like to use the G20 presidency to get the forum focussed on its mandate which is global growth and development and issues important for Uganda.

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

11, including kids, killed in school fire in Uganda's capital, say police

EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

Why the European Union's CBAM is worrying for Indian steel exports

India's pension scheme review must prioritise fiscal prudence: Economists

Interest rates may fall to pre-Covid levels in advanced economies: IMF

Oil and Natural Gas Co to bet on deepwater oil as India seeks to cut import

Revenge tourism, World Cup fever drive transactions in FY23: Razorpay

"Issues of green growth, debt, Sustainable Development Goals, digital delivery. We would like the G20 to focus on all these issues," he said.

He said India's G20 presidency is different in the sense that no other chair has made an effort to consult all the countries from the Global South and say, "Look you are not on the table, what are the things you want, what are your concerns that we can put on the table on your behalf."

"We went through this exhaustive exercise in the month of January and naturally Uganda was a participant as well.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Jaishankar, who is on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15, also reiterates India's full support to Uganda for a very successful chairship of the Non-Alignment Movement.

Topics : India | G20 | S Jaishankar | Uganda

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's foreign direct investment flows to see modest pick-up in FY24: Citi

FDI
2 min read
Premium

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
6 min read

Electric vehicle sales cross 1-mn units in India, register growth of 58%

Kia, EV, Electric Vehicle
2 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand

Sugar
2 min read

Centre nudges state govts to speed up PM GatiShakti scheme adoption

Infrastructure
2 min read

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read
Premium

CPSEs achieve revised capex target of Rs 6.46 trn in FY23: Govt official

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon