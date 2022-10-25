11, including kids, killed in school fire in Uganda's capital, say police

-
-
Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, a police official said Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the overnight incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details.
Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in the East African country.
Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt.
In 2008, 19 students were killed in a nighttime fire outbreak at a boarding school for grade schoolers near Kampala in 2008.
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 12:26 IST
