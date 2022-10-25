JUST IN
Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's combined fortune double of King Charles III
Business Standard

11, including kids, killed in school fire in Uganda's capital, say police

Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, a police official

Topics
Uganda  | fire

AP  |  Kampala 

Fire

Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, a police official said Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the overnight incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details.

Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in the East African country.

Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt.

In 2008, 19 students were killed in a nighttime fire outbreak at a boarding school for grade schoolers near Kampala in 2008.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 12:26 IST

