India to spend Rs 143 trillion in infrastructure by 2030, says Crisil

Investments in infrastructure in India will rise to Rs 143 trillion between financial years FY24 and FY30, analytics firm Crisil said on Tuesday. This will be more than twice the Rs 67 lakh crore spent in the previous seven financial years, during its flagship India Infrastructure Conclave 2023 held in New Delhi today.

According to Crisil's managing director and chief executive officer Amish Mehta, India's gross domestic product is likely to grow at an average of 6.7 per cent through FY31 to be the fastest-expanding large economy.

"Per capita income is seen rising from USD 2,500 to USD 4,500 by fiscal year 2031, creating a middle-income country," he said, adding that this growth will be underpinned by massive all-round infrastructure development, with a sharp focus on integrating sustainability."

Green investments will also see a five-fold rise from the past seven years to Rs 36.6 trillion, said Mehta.

"The next phase of infrastructure development will be marked by growth in the average ticket size of projects and a significant number of mega-scale projects. Appropriate and consistent policy and regulatory interventions and focus on timely execution build an attractive case for various stakeholders to accelerate investments across infrastructure sectors," the analytics firm said.

In Crisil's assessment, prominent sectors such as roads and power are expected to remain major contributors, while relatively nascent ones such as electric vehicles (EVs), solar, wind, and hydrogen will pick up pace going forward.

The share of EVs in India's overall automobile sales is likely to reach 30 per cent by 2030, and two-wheeler EV sales are expected to outpace other segments up to 2028.

While green investments in fuels will grow, there is a growing need to leverage emerging technologies such as 'floatovoltaics' (floating solar), offshore wind technology, and green hydrogen, the firm said.



India's hydrogen push, while nascent now, is also likely to bear fruit going forward, Crisil said. "The hydrogen sector is poised to attract substantial investments, estimated at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore between financial years FY24 and FY30, driven by government incentive schemes. Mandates for green hydrogen use and incentive schemes will be important here considering the cost of production of green hydrogen is twice that of fossil-based hydrogen.

Sizeable investments are required in most core infrastructure sectors, which, for one, can be met through accelerated bond market activity, greater foreign investment interest, and robust equity markets.

The firm said India's first sovereign green bond issuance will pave the way for the development of the domestic bond market for green issuances, as global experience so far is indicating a growing appetite for them.