India on track to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Joshi

India on track to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi says India's clean energy growth, led by solar, is progressing steadily with 162 GW in the pipeline and bids floated for nearly 100 GW

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

More than 20 lakh households have already benefited under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he added. (Photo: PTI)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is on track to achieve the target of 500 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with solar energy driving capacity addition, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, said on Tuesday.
 
“Around 162 GW (of renewable energy capacity) is in the pipeline and nearly 100 GW of bids have been called. We are on track and I am quite confident of achieving it,” Joshi said at the curtain raiser of the eighth assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
 
India crosses 250 GW non-fossil capacity
 
India’s electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuels surpassed 250 GW in 2025, accounting for 50 per cent of the country’s total installed capacity.
 
 
This includes 123.13 GW of solar, 52.68 GW of wind, 55.22 GW of hydro, 11.60 GW of bio-energy, and 8.78 GW of nuclear energy capacity, the minister said.

With about 125 GW of solar capacity, India is now the third-largest solar producer in the world. The International Energy Agency (IEA) ranks India as the second-largest market for renewable energy growth, Joshi added.
 
Government initiatives expanding access
 
Highlighting India’s progress on inclusive green growth, the minister said, “Government efforts such as PM Surya and PM Kusum for farmers are ensuring that green energy reaches communities that remain beyond the reach of the central grid.”
 
More than 20 lakh households have already benefited under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he added.

Topics : solar energy energy sector solar power

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

