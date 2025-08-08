Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian economy is robust: Arvind Panagariya counters Donald Trump's jibe

Indian economy is robust: Arvind Panagariya counters Donald Trump's jibe

Trump later imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods imported to the US with a brief exemption list

Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya

Asked about India's trade protectionism, Panagariya said: "There may be protectionist measures... We are substantially open".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dismissing US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" jibe, 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Friday said the Indian economy is growing at 7 per cent, and more than that in dollar terms.

Panagariya was speaking at the Business Today India@100 event.

"You don't grow at 7 per cent plus (if the economy is dead), and actually in dollar terms we are growing at more than 7 per cent. I don't know what the definition (of dead economy) means. May be, dead bodies do move," he said when asked if India is a dead economy.

Asked about India's trade protectionism, Panagariya said: "There may be protectionist measures... We are substantially open".

 

Mounting a sharp attack on India, Trump had remarked that India is a "dead economy".

Also Read

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

India-US trade deal will be a game changer for investors: Arvind Panagariya

Raghuram Rajan

Finance Commission must focus on strengthening local bodies: Raghuram Rajan

T Rabi Shankar

RBI's T Rabi Sankar joins 16th Finance Commission as part-time member

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

Over 22 Indian states demand 50% share in central tax revenue allocation

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

16th Finance Commission will submit report to Centre by Oct 31: Chairman

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump had said in a social media post on July 31.

Trump later imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods imported to the US with a brief exemption list.

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had last week asserted in Parliament that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, contributing almost 16 per cent to the global growth and will soon become the third-largest economy in the world.

"In just over a decade, India has rapidly transformed from being one of the Fragile 5 to the fastest-growing major economy in the world. We have risen from the 11th largest economy to one of the top 5 economies, driven by our reforms, the hard work of our farmers, MSMEs and entrepreneurs," Goyal had said in Parliament on July 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India will emerge stronger amid US tariffs, says Goyal as trade talks go on

mining minerals mines

Govt targets 1K patents in critical minerals by 2031 under national mission

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's forex reserves fall $9.3 bn on RBI dollar sales, revaluation

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump rules out India-US trade talks until tariff row is resolved

Mudra loans, MSME lending, economic growth

US tariff shock puts Indian MSMEs at risk, industry seeks govt supportpremium

Topics : Donald Trump Arvind Panagariya Indian Economy tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon