Indian Railways logs 6,577 route kms electrification in calendar year 2023

The Indian Railways has set a target to become the world's largest green railway by 2030.

The Indian Railways achieved 6,577 route kilometres (RKMs) electrification in the calendar year 2023, the government said on Monday.

"With a vision of providing an eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation, Indian Railways is marching ahead towards 100 per cent electrification of Broad Gauge tracks", the Ministry of Railways said in a press release. With the latest figures, electrification stands at 93.83 per cent of the total Broad Gauge route of the Indian Railways.

"Total Broad Gauge (BG) network of 61,508 Route Kms have been electrified up to December 2023 which is 93.83 per cent of total Broad Gauge route (65,556 RKMs) of Indian Railways," the press release added.

The government also highlighted its speed of taking up the electrification drive under the Narendra Modi government, noting that 21,801 KM of broad gauge network was electrified until the year 2014.



Railways would need 30.13 billion units of electricity after 100 per cent electrification



Notably, the railways would need around 30.13 billion units of electricity after 100 per cent electrification drive. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the winter session of the Parliament in December 2023, had informed the Lok Sabha of the estimated requirement. He added that "The actual demand will depend on the future passenger and goods traffic over Indian Railways."

So far, the Indian Railways has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification in at least 14 states/UTs. The push towards the electrification drive is aligned with the government's efforts towards the Sustainable Development Goals endorsed by the United Nations.

(With inputs from PTI)