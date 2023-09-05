Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Inflation is expected to moderate from September: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

The governor also lauded the role of continued and timely supply-side interventions, as being undertaken by the government

Shaktikanta Das

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cited the recent fall in food prices and said that inflation is expected to start moderating from September in a lecture at the Delhi School of Economics on Tuesday. The remarks come as the headline retail inflation number breached the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent in July and stood at 7.4 per cent, the highest in 15 months.

Responding to a question on the inflation expectations in the coming days, the governor said, "Seasonality in food prices is one thing and this year it was tomatoes. Though, vegetable prices are not expected to remain inflated for long. [We] expect the inflation to start moderating from this month forward."

Besides, in his address on the 'Art of Monetary Policy Making: The Indian Context', the governor also mentioned that, given the likely short-term nature of the vegetable price shocks, monetary policy can await the dissipation of the first-round effects of such shocks, which may produce short-lived spikes in headline inflation. "[We] remain on guard to ensure that second-order effects in the form of generalisation and persistence are not allowed to take hold."

"The frequent incidences of recurring food price shocks pose a risk to the anchoring of inflation expectations, which has been underway since September 2022. We will remain watchful of this as well," he added.

The governor also lauded the role of continued and timely supply-side interventions, as being undertaken by the government, which assumes criticality in limiting the severity and duration of food price shocks.

During the lecture, the governor also remarked that the monetary policy framework in India has evolved in line with developments in theory and country practices, the changing nature of the economy, and developments in financial markets.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

Will only agree an India trade deal that works for Britain: PM Sunak

Power demand up 40GW-50GW on daily basis compared to year ago: R K Singh

Rupee falls to three-week low against US dollar as Asian currencies weaken

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

India to become green fuel destination for shipping sector: R K Singh


"Our experience during the inflation targeting regime provides some useful lessons for the conduct of monetary policy. First, being proactive and nimble-footed during a crisis gives one the ability to respond speedily to fast-paced and overwhelming developments. Second, policy measures should be prudent, targeted, and calibrated to the needs of the hour without being tied down by any existing dogma or orthodoxy. Third, monetary policy actions—when needed—should be backed up by appropriate regulatory and supervisory measures, including macroprudential instruments, to reinforce the policy impact and its credibility," he added.

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Inflation data RBI Governor

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon