Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

The value of export in the current first half stood at Rs 3639.45 crore, up from Rs 3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's tea exports rose marginally to 125.01 million kg in the first half of 2025 (January to June), compared to 124.57 million kg during the same period last year, the Tea Board of India said on Wednesday.

Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024.

Similarly, exports of the beverage from South India declined to 45.59 million kg during January to June, compared to 52.80 million kg over the same months last year.

The value of export in the current first half stood at Rs 3639.45 crore, up from Rs 3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.

 

Unit price realisation of tea exports improved to Rs 291.13 per kg in the first half of this year, up from Rs 251.21 per kg over the same period last year.

Tea exports in 2024 (January to December) stood at 256.17 million kg, up from 231.69 million kg in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

Global AI standards to be adopted once finalised: Consumer Affairs secy

Digital platforms &amp; changing engagement models

AI and automation top priorities for Indian corporate treasuries: EY

Ozempic, weight loss drug

India's bulk drug makers start preparing for Ozempic patent expiry

steel, steel industry

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr scheme to promote decarbonisation: Steel secy

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

$13 billion worth of IT contracts up for renewal in coming months

Topics : Tea Exports tea exporters Tea board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon