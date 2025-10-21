Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Diwali sales in 2025 surge 25% to record ₹5.4 trillion, says CAIT

CAIT survey finds Diwali sales surged 25% as consumers embraced Indian-made goods, aided by GST cuts and strong rural and small-business participation

GST rate rationalisation fuelled consumer demand this festive season. | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Diwali sales this year hit a record high of Rs 5.40 trillion, up 25 per cent in goods and another Rs 65,000 crore in services, according to a release by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
 
The survey was conducted by CAIT’s research wing — the CAIT Research & Trade Development Society — across 60 major distribution centres, including state capitals and tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
 
Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi’s Chandni Chowk MP and secretary general of the CAIT, said in the release, “The Prime Minister’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Swadeshi Diwali’ resonated deeply with the public — 87 per cent of consumers preferred Indian-made goods over imported products, resulting in a sharp decline in demand for Chinese items. Traders reported a 25 per cent surge in sales of Indian-manufactured products compared to last year.”
 
 
Last year, the trade figure stood at Rs 4.25 trillion.
 
Festive services sector adds Rs 65,000 crore to total trade

In services, packaging, hospitality, cab services, travel, event management, tent and decoration, manpower, and delivery generated an estimated Rs 65,000 crore, reflecting the ripple effect of the festive economy across multiple sectors.
 
GST rate rationalisation fuelled consumer demand this festive season. The report found that 72 per cent of surveyed traders attributed higher sales volumes directly to reduced GST rates on daily-use items, footwear, garments, confectionery, home décor, and consumer durables.
 
Consumers also expressed greater satisfaction with stable pricing, which encouraged sustained festive spending, the report noted.
 
Festive boom spurs job creation and rural demand
 
While talking about the employment and economic impact of festive sales, Khandelwal said that the non-corporate, non-agriculture sector — comprising over 9 crore small businesses and millions of manufacturing units — continues to be the main engine of India’s growth.
 
Diwali 2025 trade created 50 lakh temporary jobs in logistics, packaging, transport, and retail services. Rural and semi-urban India accounted for 28 per cent of total trade, confirming deeper economic participation beyond metros.
 
Sales momentum likely to sustain through winter and wedding season
 
The report also stated that the surge in sales will continue through the winter, wedding, and upcoming festive season from mid-January.
 
The report recommended simplifying GST compliance and enhancing credit access for small traders and manufacturers. “Develop logistics and warehousing hubs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Promote low-MDR digital payments and market digitisation. Strengthen traffic, parking, and urban market infrastructure. Continue ‘Swadeshi’ promotion through coordinated trade–government messaging,” the release said.

Topics : CAIT Diwali sales GST rate cuts Retail growth

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

