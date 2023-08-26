Confirmation

Jaishankar discusses supply chain resiliency with US trade representative

Jaishankar was also a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the 15th BRCIS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

EAM S Jaishankar addressing Indian community in Bangkok

EAM S Jaishankar (Photo: ANI)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and discussed the supply chain resiliency and democratic globalisation during their meeting here in the national capital on Saturday.
"Great to meet with @USTradeRep @AmbassadorTai this evening. Discussed supply chain resiliency and more democratic globalisation. Important to take a strategic view of the international economy", said Jaishankar on X (Formerly Twitter).
Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Munich Young Leaders on Saturday and discussed the issues of Global South, multipolarity and India's global strategy.
Jaishankar affirmed confidence that the leaders will carry good memories from their India visit.
He also met the CEO of AP Moller Holdings, Robert Maersk Uggla and appreciated his words for Gati Shakti project.
Jaishankar was also a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the 15th BRCIS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the summit, he held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, such as interaction within the UN, G20 and BRICS.
They also discussed practical steps to further develop trade and economic cooperation, logistics and financial interaction, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha after being re-elected to the upper house of Parliament as a BJP member from Gujarat on August 21.
Jaishankar was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections held in July. This will be his second term in Rajya Sabha.
He was first inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2019 and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Supply chain US trade US India relations

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

