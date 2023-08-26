Confirmation

Centre considering inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending category

As per RBI guidelines, it is mandatory for banks to extend 40% of their adjusted net bank credit to priority sector

Electric Vehicle charging

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
The government is considering a proposal to include electric vehicles (EVs) in priority sector lending category, a senior official said on Saturday.
"We have received a representation to include EV in priority sector. We will look at reworking the priority sector lending requirements for banks," the official said adding the issue has to be discussed with the Reserve Bank of India.
As per RBI guidelines, it is mandatory for banks to extend 40 per cent of their adjusted net bank credit to priority sector.
Currently, seven sectors -- agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, and renewable energy -- are considered for priority sector lending (PSL).
Inclusion of EVs in PSL has the potential to increase investor confidence by providing a market signal of ongoing government commitment to the sector.
It can also ensure a swift and equitable transition by providing a mandate for financial institutions to direct credit to segments and use cases where credit deficiency persists despite compelling economics.

According to a Niti Aayog report of January 2022, electric two and three-wheelers, as well as four-wheelers in commercial use cases, represent favourable segments towards inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending.
This is due to greater need for formal credit, higher potential for job creation and scale in urban and rural areas, relatively high sales forecasts, greater model availability, and smaller gap to parity in total cost of ownership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric vehicles in India Priority sector lending Bank credit RBI

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

