Jaishankar seeks stronger India-EU partnership to stabilise global order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted with the ambassadors of the countries that are members of the European Union (EU), where he flagged the need to stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnerships.

What was the context of Jaishankar’s meeting with EU ambassadors?

The meeting took place in the context of the India-EU Summit on January 27, where the two sides are expected to announce the conclusion of their trade deal and also sign a new security and defence partnership covering maritime security, cyber security and counterterrorism. India and the EU also plan to conclude an agreement on a comprehensive mobility framework to facilitate the movement of students, seasonal workers, researchers and highly skilled professionals, promote research and innovation, and another on a Security of Information Agreement.

What message did Jaishankar convey on global instability?

Jaishankar posted on X that at his meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member countries, he spoke to them about “the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal”. The External Affairs Minister said he made a case for stronger India-EU relations that would derisk the world economy by cooperating on resilient supply chains and reassure the international community by providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and other support, including anti-piracy operations and development projects. He said India and the EU need to “stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnership”.

Who from the EU leadership is expected to visit New Delhi?

The minister said he looked forward to the visit to New Delhi of the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The two leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

What has the EU said ahead of the India-EU Summit?

On Wednesday, the EU’s highest-ranking diplomat, Kaja Kallas, told the European Parliament that India and the EU will sign a new security and defence partnership at the India-EU Summit. She said preparations for the visit of the EU leadership to New Delhi were going well, but were not without challenges.

How does the EU view its partnership with India?

Kallas told European parliamentarians in Strasbourg, France, that the EU is among India’s largest trading partners and described India as “indispensable” to Europe’s economic resilience. She said the two sides have worked on the joint statement and agenda with the objective that the summit “must deliver, taking into account the geopolitical landscape”.

What agreements are likely to be concluded at the summit?

Kallas said the two sides are also likely to conclude a Security of Information Agreement. “Two major democracies cannot afford to hesitate,” she said, stressing that India and the EU should become more ambitious partners. India and the EU also plan to conclude an agreement on a comprehensive mobility framework to facilitate the movement of students, seasonal workers, researchers and highly skilled professionals and promote research and innovation.

What role can India and the EU play in the Indo-Pacific?

“In the Indo-Pacific and beyond, Europe and India can help anchor stability by defending open sea lanes, strengthening maritime domain awareness and resisting coercion in all of its forms,” Kallas said.