India, Spain push for early India-EU trade deal, eye strategic association

In his discussion with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on Wednesday backed the early conclusion of negotiations on the India–European Union (EU) trade talks.

What did India and Spain discuss on trade and defence cooperation?

Jaishankar said Spain is among India’s important trade partners in the EU, and bilateral trade in goods has crossed $8 billion in recent years. “The Airbus–Tata C-295 final assembly line in Vadodara was jointly inaugurated by our leaders in October 2024. We are expecting the first ‘Made in India’ C-295 aircraft to roll out of the factory before September this year,” Jaishankar said, adding that it reflected the growing depth of India–Spain defence industrial collaboration and commitment to building resilient manufacturing capabilities.

What other areas of cooperation were highlighted?

The two sides also discussed facilitating greater mobility, educational exchanges and institutional partnerships. India also welcomed Spain joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). “India looks forward to working with Spain under the framework of IPOI for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Indian side said.

How does Spain view its relationship with India?

The Spanish foreign minister, who is also in charge of EU affairs, said Spain is looking at upgrading its ties with India to a “strategic association”, which is the highest level of ties for Madrid.

What other engagements took place during the visit?

On a day-long visit to New Delhi, Albares also called on President Droupadi Murmu. She said that Spain’s strengths in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services and defence aerospace complement India’s development priorities.

In recent weeks, India has hosted several European leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Italian and Polish deputy prime ministers, and the Dutch foreign minister.