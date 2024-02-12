Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

January retail inflation eases to 5.1%; December IIP growth at 3.8%

Food and beverage recorded an inflation of 8.3 per cent in January 2024, compared to 8.70 per cent the previous month

Inflation

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of January came in at 5.1 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI)'s data.

In December 2023, retail inflation reached its four-month high of 5.69 per cent, following 5.55 per cent recorded in November. In January last year, the rural retail inflation was 6.65 per cent, while the urban inflation was 4.79 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rural inflation was 5.34 per cent in January, compared to 5.93 per cent in December. The urban inflation for January eased to 4.92 per cent, vs 5.46 per cent in January.

Food and beverage recorded an inflation of 8.3 per cent in January 2024, compared to 8.70 per cent the previous month, which was also the highest inflation recorded in any category at the time.

In the first monetary policy committee review of 2024, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the inflation outlook would be influenced by food prices, which remains uncertain.

The governor said, "High frequency food price indicators point to an increase in prices of key vegetables which may push CPI inflation higher in the near-term. The ongoing rabi sowing progress for key crops like wheat, spices and pulses needs to be closely monitored. Elevated global sugar prices are also a matter of concern," he said.

The RBI retained the inflation forecast for 2023-24 at 5.4 per cent. For the current quarter (Q4), the projection was lowered to 5 per cent from 5.2 per cent earlier. For FY25, the inflation projection has been kept unchanged at 4.5 per cent, with Q1 at 5 per cent, Q2 at 4 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent and Q4 at 4.7 per cent.

IIP for December 2023

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for December 2023, released by the MoSPI, was 3.8 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent recorded in November. November witnessed the lowest IIP growth since March 2023, when it was 1.7 per cent.

Also Read

WPI-based inflation increases to 0.73% in December on rise in food prices

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

CPI-based inflation eases to 5.02% in Sep; Aug IIP growth zooms to 10.3%

WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

CPI inflation rises to 5.55% in November: IIP growth rate at 11.7% in Oct

Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 83 against dollar on easing crude prices

UPI payments launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius to boost economic ties

NITI Aayog plans economic transformation of 4 cities, including Mumbai

Cairn to begin drilling across 4 blocks in Assam next month: Deputy CEO

Fragile-five days long gone as funds pile Into India, Indonesia: Report



Topics : CPI Inflation retail inflation Indian Economy IIP Index of Industrial Production food inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon