UPI payments launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius to boost economic ties

Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined Modi at the virtual ceremony

The launch enables the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were on Monday rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius during a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the two island nations.
Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined Modi at the virtual ceremony.
The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid New Delhi's increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries.
The launch enables the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

