close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Manufacturing accounted for 78% of foreign technical collaborations: RBI

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) companies accounted for an overwhelming majority of the FTCs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manufacturing sector accounted for 78 per cent of the total reported Foreign Technical Collaborations (FTCs) with Japan, the US, and Germany remaining the top three source countries for technology transfer, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey said on Tuesday.
Of the 709 Indian entities that participated in the latest survey round, the RBI said 674 FTCs agreements were reported by 356 entities, of which, 221 had also responded in the previous survey round.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) companies accounted for an overwhelming majority of the FTCs.
Further, foreign subsidiaries (single foreign investor holding over 50 per cent of the total equity) and foreign associate companies (foreign investors' equity holding ranging from 10-50 per cent) reported a 71 per cent and 18 per cent of FTC agreements, respectively.
"Among economic sectors, manufacturing and services sectors accounted for 78 per cent and 17 per cent of the total reported FTCs, respectively; machinery, transport equipment, chemicals and chemical products together accounted for over 40 per cent share in the manufacturing sector," the survey said.
The construction sector accounted for nearly 3 per cent of the total FTCs.
The survey captures information on financial parameters and operations of the Indian companies having technical collaboration with foreign companies during the reference period.
It was the 14th round of the RBI's biennial survey on foreign collaboration in Indian industry covering 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.
Japan, the US, and Germany remained the top three source countries for technology transfer, as per the survey respondents.
Over two-thirds of the FTC agreements involved technology know-how transfer or use of trademarks/brand names by foreign collaborators.
Also, royalty payments were payment mode for over 70 per cent of the FTCs, with some having additional clauses for lump-sum technical fees.
The RBI said in terms of partner countries, technical collaborations with Japan continued to have the maximum export restriction clauses built into them, followed by the US, and Germany among the source countries for technology transfer.
Further, companies with FTC agreements for motor vehicles sectors had the highest share in total production of FTC companies -- motor vehicles sector recorded 28.4 per cent production growth during 2022-23 as against 24.3 per cent growth registered by all FTC companies.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Core sector output slows down to 4-month low of 8.1% in September

India's Q2 GDP number will surprise on the upside: RBI governor Das

Brazil offers ethanol tech to India, eyes to resolve sugar dispute at WTO

Key infra sector growth slows down to 4-month low of 8.1% in September

MCA enforces provision for foreign listing of Indian public companies

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : manufacturing RBI India economy

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon