MEA calls Howard Lutnick's remarks on India-US trade deal delay inaccurate

India on Friday termed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s statement that the India-US trade deal has been delayed because New Delhi missed the negotiating window set by Washington and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make a telephonic call to President Donald Trump as inaccurate.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13 last year. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.”

“On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson said India remains “interested in a mutually beneficial trade deal between two complementary economies and look forward to concluding it”.

“Incidentally, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions during 2025, covering different aspects of our wide-ranging partnership,” he said.

“It’s all set up. You have to have Modi call the President. They were uncomfortable doing it, so Modi did not call,” Lutnick said in an interview on the All-In podcast.