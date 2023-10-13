close
Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

The G20 finance leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Reuters MARRAKECH, Morocco
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Many emerging market countries are concerned about the impact on fuel prices due to the recent crisis in the Middle East, India's finance minister said on Friday, detailing the discussions held by G20 finance leaders in Marrakech.
Referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The recent crisis in the Middle East, and concerns about fuel back again, are worries which many countries do hold and they have expressed as well."
The G20 finance leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech. India holds the rotating presidency of the G20, which expires in November.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman G20 meets Middle East Israel-Palestine Gaza border clash

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

