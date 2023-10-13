G20 finance ministers, central bank governors adopt crypto assets roadmap

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) have adopted the roadmap on crypto assets proposed in the synthesis paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB), calling for its swift and coordinated implementation.

The joint communique issued after the final meeting of the FMCBG under India's presidency at Marrakesh urged countries for the implementation of policy frameworks; outreach beyond G20 jurisdictions; global coordination, cooperation, and information sharing; and addressing data gaps.

"We ask the IMF and FSB to provide regular and structured updates on the progress of the implementation of the G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets. We support the ongoing work and global implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards on crypto-assets," the communique said.

The G20 finance ministers said the detailed and action-oriented roadmap is essential to achieve the common goals of "macro-economic and financial stability and to ensure effective, flexible, and coordinated implementation of the comprehensive policy framework for crypto assets."

Briefing reporters in Marrakesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the roadmap on crypto assets is the big step forward that came from the FMCBG discussion. "The G20 has asked the global forum (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) to identify an appropriate and coordinated timeline to commence exchanges by relevant jurisdictions under the Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). “Considering the aspirations of the significant number of jurisdictions, it has been decided that the CARF exchanges will start by 2027 by these jurisdictions. To establish this process, the CARF group was formed in September 2023," she added.

Sitharaman said under the Brazilian G20 presidency, discussions on crypto will come in three silos - monitoring the progress itself; cross-border related and information-sharing related activities; and looking beyond G20 jurisdiction and beyond FSB membership will be a top priority. "Given the understanding all of us are on the same page in the way in which regulations can happen, countries and their specific legislative arrangements will have to be worked out. It will be at the same time working across countries, between countries in a macro sense and it will come down to individual countries and the measures that they would want to take," she added.

The IMF-FSB synthesis paper had said crypto assets should not be granted official currency or legal tender status while arguing against a blanket ban on activities linked to crypto assets, holding that such a move can be costly as well as technically demanding to enforce.

Central banks should avoid holding crypto assets in their official reserves as they pose a risk to monetary and global financial stability, according to the synthesis paper. Stressing the need for an unambiguous tax treatment of crypto assets, it has advised countries to safeguard monetary sovereignty.

The report had said that policymakers should guard against excessive capital flow volatility by taking steps such as clarifying the legal status of crypto assets. As for emerging markets and developing economies, the report said they may face amplified macro-financial risks from crypto assets due to a less developed tax framework, large unbanked population, and larger cross-border transaction costs.