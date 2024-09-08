Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / More cheap Venezuelan oil heads to India: How big an opportunity is this?

More cheap Venezuelan oil heads to India: How big an opportunity is this?

The savings that feed into its refining margins prompted Reliance to secure Washington's blessings in July to import Venezuelan oil

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first
Premium

Representational Image

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Sometime soon, perhaps on Tuesday or Wednesday, Degas, a very large crude carrier laden with Venezuelan oil, is expected to dock at Jamnagar to unload 2 million barrels of dirty, high sulphur crude oil, shipping data shows. With this, the cheapest crude available to India is again within reach, nearly five months after the United States reimposed restrictions on oil exports from the South American nation.

The 42-day journey, made around the horn of Africa, to evade missiles hurled by the Houthi rebels on tankers taking the shorter Suez Canal route, will end at India's west coast on

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon