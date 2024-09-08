More cheap Venezuelan oil heads to India: How big an opportunity is this?

Sometime soon, perhaps on Tuesday or Wednesday, Degas, a very large crude carrier laden with Venezuelan oil, is expected to dock at Jamnagar to unload 2 million barrels of dirty, high sulphur crude oil, shipping data shows. With this, the cheapest crude available to India is again within reach, nearly five months after the United States reimposed restrictions on oil exports from the South American nation.

The 42-day journey, made around the horn of Africa, to evade missiles hurled by the Houthi rebels on tankers taking the shorter Suez Canal route, will end at India's west coast on