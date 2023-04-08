More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY



Under the scheme, loans have been divided into three categories based on the need for finance and the stage in maturity of the business. These are Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (loans above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh). PMMY aims to facilitate easy collateral-free credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.



“Today, as we mark eight years of Mudra Yojana, I salute the entrepreneurial zeal of all those who benefitted from it and became wealth creators,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said PMMY has played a vital role in funding the unfunded and ensuring a life of dignity as well as prosperity for countless Indians.



Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme has helped in the generation of large-scale employment opportunities at the grassroots level and also has proved to be a game changer while boosting the Indian economy. Approximately 69 per cent of the total loans have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs & 51 per cent loans have been sanctioned to SC/ST and OBC categories of borrowers.

Also Read Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study Only 8.2% of 463 million Jan Dhan accounts are zero balance: RBI report LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data Rural road construction far behind target in April-Sept: NSO data Over 40 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 yrs: Govt Interstate flow of goods rose to 70% of GDP post-GST implementation NGT orders review of green nod for Great Nicobar Port amid public uproar Expert group on MDB reform to focus on development, green finance Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt



Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said that the scheme has brought the unserved and under-served sections of society within the framework of institutional credit. “The growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has contributed massively to the 'Make in India’ programme as strong domestic MSMEs lead to increased indigenous production both for domestic markets as well as for exports,” she added.



One of the pillars of financial inclusion - funding the unfunded, is reflected through the PMMY, which is being implemented with the objective to provide access to credit for small entrepreneurs. “The government policy of promoting MUDRA has led millions of MSME enterprises in the formal economy and has helped them to get out of the clutches of money-lenders offering very high-cost funds,” he added.



The meeting will be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and will review schemes such as the PMMY, Stand Up India and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme among others. The finance ministry has called a meeting of the managing directors (MD) & chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) along with CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 13 to review the progress under financial inclusion and social security schemes.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) sanctioned more than 408.2 million loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trillion till March 24, 2023, said the finance ministry on its 8th anniversary on Saturday.