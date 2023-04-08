close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

PMMY aims to facilitate easy collateral-free credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
rupee, loan, indian rupee

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) sanctioned more than 408.2 million loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trillion till March 24, 2023, said the finance ministry on its 8th anniversary on Saturday.

PMMY aims to facilitate easy collateral-free credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities. 
Under the scheme, loans have been divided into three categories based on the need for finance and the stage in maturity of the business. These are Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (loans above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said PMMY has played a vital role in funding the unfunded and ensuring a life of dignity as well as prosperity for countless Indians. 
“Today, as we mark eight years of Mudra Yojana, I salute the entrepreneurial zeal of all those who benefitted from it and became wealth creators,” he added.

Approximately 69 per cent of the total loans have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs & 51 per cent loans have been sanctioned to SC/ST and OBC categories of borrowers.
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme has helped in the generation of large-scale employment opportunities at the grassroots level and also has proved to be a game changer while boosting the Indian economy.

Also Read

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study

Only 8.2% of 463 million Jan Dhan accounts are zero balance: RBI report

LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data

Rural road construction far behind target in April-Sept: NSO data

Over 40 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 yrs: Govt

Interstate flow of goods rose to 70% of GDP post-GST implementation

NGT orders review of green nod for Great Nicobar Port amid public uproar

Expert group on MDB reform to focus on development, green finance

Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt


“The growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has contributed massively to the 'Make in India’ programme as strong domestic MSMEs lead to increased indigenous production both for domestic markets as well as for exports,” she added.
Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said that the scheme has brought the unserved and under-served sections of society within the framework of institutional credit.

“The government policy of promoting MUDRA has led millions of MSME enterprises in the formal economy and has helped them to get out of the clutches of money-lenders offering very high-cost funds,” he added.
One of the pillars of financial inclusion - funding the unfunded, is reflected through the PMMY, which is being implemented with the objective to provide access to credit for small entrepreneurs.

The finance ministry has called a meeting of the managing directors (MD) & chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) along with CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 13 to review the progress under financial inclusion and social security schemes.
The meeting will be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and will review schemes such as the PMMY, Stand Up India and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme among others.
Topics : Mudra scheme | Mudra loans | MUDRA | MSMEs

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Interstate flow of goods rose to 70% of GDP post-GST implementation

Goods and services tax, gst
3 min read
Premium

NGT orders review of green nod for Great Nicobar Port amid public uproar

Great Nicobar Port
4 min read
Premium

Expert group on MDB reform to focus on development, green finance

India's G20 presidency
3 min read

Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt

Natural gas
3 min read

Inter-ministerial panel under GatiShakti recommends four rail projects

Gati Shakti
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt

Natural gas
3 min read

Interstate flow of goods rose to 70% of GDP post-GST implementation

Goods and services tax, gst
3 min read

RBI estimate too optimistic, will pivot to rate cuts in October: Nomura

RBI estimate too optimistic, will pivot to rate cuts in October: Nomura
2 min read

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Showa Denko's used-plastic gasification facility at Kawasaki plant in Japan
7 min read
Premium

NGT orders review of green nod for Great Nicobar Port amid public uproar

Great Nicobar Port
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon