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Nabard appoints G Ramesh Kumar as new Chief General Manager of Assam unit

Kumar assumed the responsibility from Loken Das with immediate effect, Nabard said in a statement

NABARD, Nabard

Photo: X@NABARDOnline

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

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The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Monday said G Ramesh Kumar has taken charge as its Chief General Manager of the Assam unit.

Kumar assumed the responsibility from Loken Das with immediate effect, Nabard said in a statement.

"An accomplished banking professional, G Ramesh Kumar brings over 30 years of extensive experience in banking and finance, with a strong focus on rural and development banking as well as project and corporate debt financing," it said.

Before his current posting in Assam, he led the Business Operations vertical of Nabard for more than four years, contributing significantly to the growth and strengthening of various banks and financial institutions, it added.

 

Kumar has previously served as Chief Financial Officer of NABSAMRUDDHI Finance, a subsidiary of Nabard, and as Vice President of NABCONS, the bank's consultancy arm wherein he handled and executed various national and international consultancy assignments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NABARD Assam

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

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