The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Tuesday that the total value of returned Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation reached Rs 3.14 trillion by the end of July 2023. Thus, 88 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes that were in circulation as of 19 May 2023, have since been returned, stated RBI in an announcement.Data obtained from major banks suggests that about 87 per cent of the returned banknotes of the Rs 2,000 denomination were in the form of deposits. The remaining approximately 13% have been exchanged for banknotes of other denominations.The RBI noted that the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation was at Rs 3.62 trillion on 31 March 2023, which declined to Rs 3.56 trillion by the close of business on 19 May 2023.RBI urged the public to utilise the next two months to deposit or exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes they possess to prevent any last-minute rush before the deadline of 30 September 2023.