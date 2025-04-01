Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net GST collection surges by 7.3% to Rs 1.76 trillion in March 2025

Net GST collection surges by 7.3% to Rs 1.76 trillion in March 2025

The gross GST collection - the amount before adjusting for refunds - rose by 9.9 per cent in March to Rs 1.96 trillion

Domestic refunds rose by 2.8 per cent, while total refunds, including those on imports (201.9 per cent Y-o-Y), climbed by 41.2 per cent to Rs 0.19 trillion | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

The net goods and services tax (GST) collection grew marginally by 7.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.76 trillion in March, according to provisional data released by the government on Monday. Sequentially, the mop-up was higher than February’s level of Rs 1.62 trillion, which saw 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
 
The gross GST collection — the amount before adjusting for refunds — rose by 9.9 per cent in March to Rs 1.96 trillion.
 
Domestic refunds rose by 2.8 per cent, while total refunds, including those on imports (201.9 per cent Y-o-Y), climbed by 41.2 per cent to Rs 0.19 trillion. From April to March in FY25, total refunds grew by 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.52 trillion.
 
 
Cumulatively, from April through March, growth in total GST collection remained in single digits at 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y, higher than the 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth recorded until the April–December period.
 
According to Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner, KPMG, a nearly 10 per cent growth in gross GST collections compared to last year reflects economic stability and strong tax compliance by companies.

“With financial year-end adjustments and reconciliations underway, we can expect a further surge in month-on-month growth in the next set of collections,” Jain said.
 
Meanwhile, Pratik Jain, partner at PwC India, expressed concern about the single-digit growth in net GST revenue collection.
 
“Single-digit growth in GST revenue for the month would be a bit of concern for the government, though partly it seems to be because of higher refunds compared to last year. One can expect more rigour in GST audits and scrutiny to plug the leakages. The slowdown in consumption is an area which also needs to be addressed,” Jain of PwC stated.
 
Many states and union territories (UTs), such as Tripura (32 per cent), Bihar (30 per cent), Sikkim (30 per cent), Meghalaya (26 per cent), and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (60 per cent), registered double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis in March.
 
However, states and UTs such as Jammu and Kashmir (-1 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (-3 per cent), Manipur (-18 per cent) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (-15 per cent) saw negative growth on a yearly basis in March.
 
“Notably, widespread GST collection growth across states like Bihar, Tripura, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands signifies balanced economic expansion across the nation,” Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner with EY, said.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

