Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Next govt's fiscal moves key to boost sovereign rating: S&P Global Ratings

S&P said following nearly a decade of rule by the BJP-led NDA govt, a change in the ruling coalition could bring a period of policy uncertainty

indian economy

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said India’s sovereign rating support may strengthen over time if the next government — post general elections — could fund large infra projects without widening the country’s current account deficit and can shrink the fiscal deficit significantly.

“Our sovereign ratings on India will still depend on economic growth trending above average and strong external metrics. Success of the next government in funding large infrastructure investments without widening the country's current account deficit will remain important,” S&P said in a report summarising sovereign credit issues in elections in Asian economies in 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The general election is likely to be held in April-May this year. S&P said following nearly a decade of rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government, a change in the ruling coalition could bring a period of policy uncertainty. 

“Investors and businesses may take some time to decide if India's strong growth could continue under a government led by a different coalition. Most market commentators, however, are projecting that the BJP will continue to lead the next government,” it added.

Fitch Ratings, in a separate report, said the incoming government will provide further clarification of its fiscal plans once it has taken office since the latest Budget is an interim one.

“Pre-election Budgets tend to contain limited policy announcements, but budget deficit targets are typically carried through to the post-election Budget when the incumbent government returns to office, as we believe it is likely this year,” it added.

Fitch said the central government’s latest interim Budget points to a slightly faster pace of consolidation in the next two financial years than it previously expected, and reinforces its commitments to raise capital investment. “The targets are broadly in line with Fitch's assumptions when we affirmed India’s rating at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook in January. As such, they are unlikely to lead to significant changes in the sovereign’s credit profile, although this modestly reduces near-term risks to the fiscal trajectory and signals the government’s commitment to its fiscal consolidation plans,” it added.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Rating agencies cautious on India's sovereign credit profile post-Budget

New tranche of sovereign gold bonds from 15 September: Should you buy?

2 sovereign gold bond tranches in the offing: How do SGBs differ from GMS?

Hiring activity down 5% in January, but registers sequential rise: Report

FinMin releases Rs 66,745 cr loan to 28 states for investment in Apr-Jan

Employment in manufacturing sector grew by 7% in 2021-22: Govt data

OECD marginally raises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.2% for FY25

Women's unemployment rate at 16-month low; labour participation declines

The government decided to lower its fiscal deficit target for FY24 to 5.8 per cent of GDP from 5.9 per cent. It pegged the deficit target at 5.1 per cent for FY25 in order to reach its medium-term goal of narrowing the deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP in FY26.

“We still think it will be challenging for the government to achieve its FY26 deficit target. Trade-offs between economic growth and consolidation are likely to become more acute in the coming years. We expect the government to maintain a core focus on economic growth outcomes, particularly by sustaining strong capex,” Fitch said.

However, Fitch said, the government’s emphasis on deficit reduction should help to slightly reduce the high debt ratio over the medium term. “We forecast the government debt to GDP ratio to decline marginally over the next five years to just above 80 per cent of GDP. This is based on a continued path of gradual deficit reduction, as well as robust nominal growth of around 10.5 per cent of GDP,” it added.

Topics : S&P Global Platts S&P ratings fiscal credibility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon