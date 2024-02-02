Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rating agencies cautious on India's sovereign credit profile post-Budget

Fitch Ratings said that though the interim budget presented was broadly in line with the expectations, it won't change the sovereign credit profile from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook

sitharaman budget 2024

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global credit rating agencies maintained caution on India’s sovereign credit profile on Friday, a day after the government presented the Interim Budget for FY25 with an aggressive fiscal consolidation plan.

Addressing the customary post-Budget press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said rating agencies should take note that the government has not only aligned with the fiscal consolidation roadmap but also bettered it.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fitch Ratings in a statement on Friday said that though the Interim Budget was broadly in line with expectations, it won't change the sovereign credit profile from ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook, as India’s fiscal deficit and government debt ratio are high relative to peer countries.

“The Budget presented yesterday (Thursday) was broadly in line with our expectations, though with a slightly faster pace of deficit reduction, from when we affirmed India’s ‘BBB-’ rating with a stable outlook in January. As such, it does not significantly change the sovereign credit profile. India’s fiscal deficit and government debt ratio are high relative to peer medians, but the government’s emphasis on deficit reduction helps to stabilise the debt ratio over the medium term,” it said.

Nevertheless, the rating agency took note of the limited policy announcements in the Budget and government’s clear commitment to fiscal consolidation and its capex agenda for infrastructure development.

“Even so, fiscal deficits remain high relative to pre-pandemic and peer country levels. Our current forecast is for the deficit to reach 5.4 per cent of GDP in FY25, above the Budget target due to more conservative revenue forecasts in the next year. But the government has shown a recent record of achieving fiscal targets, which gives credibility for it to reach the 5.1 per cent target,” it added.

Echoing similar views, Moody's Investors Services in a statement said that though the government demonstrated fiscal restraint in not resorting to large handouts or increasing discretionary spending ahead of this year's elections, the envisaged fiscal consolidation will not alleviate pressures on debt affordability amidst high current interest rates, as the Budget projects debt servicing costs to account for an increasingly large portion of revenue.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

We're on course to reaching inflation target of 4% in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

Average monthly GST collection may touch Rs 1.7 trn in FY25: CBIC chairman

BMC unveils highest ever Budget at Rs 59,954 cr with focus on health, infra

Interim Budget 2024: FMCG companies poised for rural demand revival

Quantifying capex outlay in budget is reassuring: L&T CFO R Shankar Raman


“Given the challenging global environment and the potential for climate-related shocks, emerging spending needs not currently included in the Budget could restrict the government's ability to meet its deficit target. We expect the final Budget, to be released after the elections, to provide more definitive indications of India's fiscal consolidation trajectory over the medium term,” it added.

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a separately managed division of S&P Global, said the aggressive fiscal deficit target for FY25 is more of a signal that the government remains committed to reducing its Budget deficit in line with its medium-term fiscal consolidation plan and the actual fiscal deficit target is likely to be revised in the final Budget after the polls.

“The actual capital expenditure outlay is well below the capital spending growth target of 33 per cent in the FY24 Budget. This would nonetheless keep the government’s infrastructure investment agenda rolling. However, the contribution of fixed investment to GDP growth in the upcoming fiscal is unlikely to rise meaningfully. Combined with another round of rising food prices, still high-interest rates and lingering external risks, this would lead to a milder real GDP growth,” it said in a statement.
Topics : Fitch Ratings Fitch india growth forecast Sovereign credit profile Rating agencies Credit rating agencies Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon