Friday, May 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / IIFT to open its first overseas campus in Dubai, receives govt approval

IIFT to open its first overseas campus in Dubai, receives govt approval

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce, has received final approval to open its first campus abroad, however, final permissions from the UAE are pending

IIFT receives approval to open its first overseas campus in Dubai

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT IIFT receives approval to open its first overseas campus in Dubai | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the commerce ministry, is set to establish its first international campus in Dubai, following approvals from multiple ministries and the University Grants Commission.
 
Announcing the move on Friday, IIFT said it has received clearances from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the UGC. The Dubai campus, pending final permissions from the UAE, aims to cater to the Indian diaspora and international students while enhancing India’s academic presence in the Gulf region.
 
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the development “truly reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally”.
 
 

No diversion of finance to Dubai

The Ministry of Education clarified, “There shall be no diversion of faculty, academic infrastructure, or financial resources from IIFT’s New Delhi campus to the Dubai centre,” ensuring the domestic institution remains unaffected.
 
Established in 1963, IIFT provides professional education focused on international business. It currently offers a range of long-term programmes, including an MBA (International Business) and a PhD in management at its Delhi and Kolkata campuses.

Also Read

shipping, container, import, export, trade

IIFT to start course on trade negotiations soon: Commerce Secy

IIFT, first offshore campus, Dubai, Centre

LIVE news: IIFT's proposal to open first offshore campus in Dubai approved by Centre

Netflix Ads Suite

YouTube to Netflix, streaming giants are turning to AI for smarter adverts

Results, Exam results

PSEB 10th results 2025 declared today at pseb.ac.in, steps to download

Q4, Q4 results

Garware Tech Fibres Q4 results: PAT rises 1.4% to ₹71 cr on higher revenue

 
 

IIT opens foreign campus

IIFT’s expansion follows the 2023 opening of IIT Madras’ first offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania—India’s first international IIT campus. That initiative offered Data Science and AI programmes to students from Zanzibar, Tanzania, Nepal, and India. More such campuses are in the pipeline across the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the UK.
 

Indian private universities with campuses abroad

Indian private institutions have also gone global. The SP Jain School of Global Management runs campuses in Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney, while Vellore Institute of Technology launched its Dubai campus in 2017, offering engineering, business, and tech programmes.

More From This Section

Students, education, job

PSEB 10th Toppers' List 2025: Perfect score hat-trick by girls, hit 650/650

Results, Exam results

PSEB 10th results 2025 declared today at pseb.ac.in, steps to download

HBSE Haryana Class 10th result

HBSE exams 2025: Haryana Class 10th result to be released soon at website

College students, students

TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 out at tnresults.nic.in; Girls outshine boys

college, students

AEEE 2025 results to be out today, CSAP counselling registration begins

Topics : IIFT Commerce ministry Education ministry External Affairs Ministry BS Web Reports University Grants Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon