NITI to recommend framework for critical minerals recovery from mine waste

NITI Aayog is working on recommendations to facilitate the recovery of critical minerals from mine overburden, tailings and other mining waste, with a technical committee examining issues such as royalty, incentives and commercial viability before submitting its proposals to the government.

A technical committee has been constituted to assess the potential for extracting critical minerals from mining waste and has already held deliberations with companies including Coal India, Singareni Collieries, Jindal Steel and the Adani Group, said Anupam Lahiri, programme director (minerals) at NITI Aayog. He was speaking at the 15th India Minerals & Metals Forum organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Among the issues under examination are the royalty framework, compensation to state governments and incentives required to encourage mine operators to invest in the extraction of critical minerals.

In cases where royalty has already been paid on coal, the committee is evaluating how royalty on the recovered critical minerals should be structured so that states are compensated while mine operators remain incentivised to invest in extraction, Lahiri said. "We hope that very soon we will be able to make a policy recommendation," he said.

Lahiri also pointed to technological advances in recovering rare earth elements from fly ash, citing the work being undertaken by NLC India as an example of the opportunities available from industrial waste streams. Business Standard reported last month that NLC India is planning to award a pilot project for extracting rare earth elements from fly ash, India's first such project, within two months.

Separately, the think tank is undertaking a similar exercise for the recovery of critical minerals from urban mining, including electronic waste and spent batteries. Lahiri said a separate committee is mapping the entire value chain, from collection and transportation to processing, recovery costs and revenue streams, to identify where policy support or incentives may be required. Based on this assessment, the think tank will prepare an implementable plan of action for the Ministry of Mines.

Lahiri noted that recycling and recovery of critical minerals from secondary sources would remain important as India's domestic critical mineral production will take time to develop. While several critical mineral blocks have already been auctioned, most are still at the preliminary exploration stage and will require further geological work before mining can commence, he added.

On overseas mineral assets, Lahiri said while India is pursuing opportunities in countries such as Australia, Argentina and the United States, many resource-rich nations permit mining while restricting exports of raw ore, requiring value addition within their own jurisdictions before exports to India. "For that, what can be the policy engagement with the other countries, that is also being explored by the Ministry of Mines," he said.

The official also acknowledged that while several technologies for recovering critical minerals have been developed with government support, many remain at an early stage of commercialisation. Scaling up these technologies will be essential to bring down costs and make recovery projects commercially viable, he said.