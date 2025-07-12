Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russian drone, cruise missile, bomb attacks kill at least 6 in Ukraine

Three people were wounded in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine when the city was hit by eight drones and two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said

Two other people were killed Saturday in the Sumy region by a Russian guided bomb, local officials said. | AP/PTI

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

At least six people were killed overnight and on Saturday as Russia continued to pound Ukraine with hundreds of drones and missiles as part of a stepped-up bombing campaign that has further dampened hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the more than three-year-old war.

Two people died and 14 were wounded when Russian forces overnight attacked the Bukovina area in the Chernivtsi region of southwestern Ukraine with four drones and a missile, regional Gov Ruslan Zaparaniuk said Saturday. He said that the two people died due to falling debris from a drone.

A drone attack in Ukraine's western Lviv region wounded 12 people, regional Gov Maksym Kozytskyi said.

 

Three people were wounded in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine when the city was hit by eight drones and two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russia fired 597 drones and decoys, along with 26 cruise missiles, into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukraine's air force said. Of these, 319 drones and 25 cruise missiles were shot down and 258 decoy drones were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Following the overnight attacks, two people were killed Saturday morning in a missile strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov Serhii Lysak.

Two other people were killed Saturday in the Sumy region by a Russian guided bomb, local officials said.

Russia has been stepping up its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier this week, Russia fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks and targeting Lutsk near the border with Poland in western Ukraine, a region that is a crucial hub for receiving foreign military aid.

Poland's air force scrambled fighter jets in areas bordering Ukraine in response to the overnight attacks, Polish officials said.

Russia's intensifying long-range attacks have coincided with a concerted Russian effort to break through parts of the roughly 1,000-kilometre front line, where Ukrainian troops are under severe pressure.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

