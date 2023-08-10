No-confidence motion: India in unique position of optimism, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday stated that India occupies a rare position of being "optimistic and positive" even as global economies grapple with the twin challenges of inflation and economic slowdown.

Addressing the concerns of price rise in certain food items, particularly tomatoes, she elaborated on measures such as importing pulses and tomatoes from neighbouring nations. "India is in a rare position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth. We've gone from being labelled a fragile economy by Morgan Stanley in 2013 to now receiving higher ratings owing to the reforms and policies of our government," Sitharaman said during a debate on the no-confidence motion against the incumbent government in the Lok Sabha.

She added that in nine years, the Indian economy has experienced growth and development due to the policies of the government, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. "Today, we are among the fastest-growing economies in the world."

India's financial status has improved, moving up to the top spot in Morgan Stanley's portfolio after the global brokerage upgraded it to overweight last week from its previous rating of equal weight.

The Finance Minister also referred to the struggles of the global economy, mentioning high inflation and slow growth as significant challenges. "The global economy grew at 3 per cent in 2022, and the World Bank is now forecasting that it will decline to 2.1 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, India's GDP growth stood at 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and is projected to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24," she said.

Sitharaman also discussed the economic challenges faced by developed countries like the US and the UK, along with the Eurozone, highlighting the issues related to consumer demand and wage stagnation in large economies such as China.

The Union Minister detailed the various measures taken by the BJP government and compared them to the policies during the UPA regime. She accused the UPA of wasting a decade due to corruption and cronyism and praised the BJP's ability to turn every crisis into an opportunity, including cleaning up the banking sector's problems created under UPA rule.

Addressing the issue of food price inflation, Sitharaman mentioned that the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) has distributed over 8.82 lakh kilos of tomatoes in Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, with prices starting to decrease in wholesale markets in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. She also spoke of initiatives to import tomatoes from Nepal and various measures to ensure sufficient supply of pulses.

Sitharaman then referred to the transformation in governance and emphasised the government's focus on empowering all citizens rather than appeasement. She questioned the effectiveness of the Congress government's Garib Hatao slogan and claimed that words like "banega, milega" have been replaced by "mil gaya," highlighting a change in approach and delivery.

During the debate, she also clarified the budget allocation for the proposed AIIMS hospital at Madurai in Tamil Nadu, explaining that the costs escalated by Rs 700 crore since land acquisition was delayed, and the state government should take responsibility for this increase.