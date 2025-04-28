Monday, April 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / One of first trade deals may be with India, says US treasury secy Bessent

One of first trade deals may be with India, says US treasury secy Bessent

Speaking to reporters after two early morning television interviews, Besssent said the first such trade agreement might come this week or next

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Scott Bessent , US Treasury secretary | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said many top U.S. trading partners had made 'very good' proposals to avert U.S. tariffs, and one of the first deals to be signed would likely be with India.

"I would guess that India would be one of the first trade deals we would sign," Bessent told CNBC, adding that the U.S. had also held very substantial negotiations with Japan and discussions with other Asian trading partners were going well.

"Vice President Vance was in India last week, talked about substantial progress. I have mentioned that the negotiations with the Republic of Korea have gone very well, and I think we've had some very substantial negotiations with our Japanese allies," Bessent told CNBC.

 

Speaking to reporters after two early morning television interviews, Besssent said the first such trade agreement might come this week or next. 

He told CNBC that China's recent moves to exempt certain U.S. goods from its retaliatory tariffs showed that it wanted to de-escalate trade tensions with the United States, and said the U.S. had refrained from escalating by embargoing those goods.

Also Read

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Bond yields soften tracking US yields, profit booking caps gains

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent

Dollar jumps after Bessent predicts easing of US-China trade tensions

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

US Treasury Secy defends China tariffs, says India important trade partner

US Treasury building, US Treasury

Treasuries, US dollar see fall as Trump's trade war sparks recession fears

US Treasury building, US Treasury

Bessent says Treasury to play bigger role so lenders can finance growth

Bessent told Fox News that President Donald Trump will be "intimately involved" in each of the bespoke trade deals with each of 15 to 18 important trading partners, but it will be important to reach agreements in principle soon.

Asked whether he planned to call his Chinese counterpart to jump-start negotiations between the world's two largest economies, Bessent told Fox News: We'll see what happens with China. It's important. I think it's unsustainable from the Chinese side. So maybe they'll call me one day."

He earlier told CNBC that "all aspects of government are in contact with China," and underscored that it was up to China to reduce tensions since they sold five times more goods to the U.S. than vice versa. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Palak Paneer Khichdi

Govt mulls guidelines on labelling 'analogue paneer' in hotels, restaurants

Indian economy, reforms, policy, manufacturing, make in india

Govt sets up panel to draft plan for new National Manufacturing Mission

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal meets UK business minister Reynolds to discuss trade deal

mining

India's IIP grows 3% in March, full-year growth slows to 4% in FY25

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

Govt sets up committee to frame broad contours of manufacturing mission

Topics : US Treasury trade trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon