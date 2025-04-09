Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bessent says Treasury to play bigger role so lenders can finance growth

Bessent says Treasury to play bigger role so lenders can finance growth

Bessent said Treasury's stronger involvement in crafting bank regulation would be achieved through the Financial Stability Oversight Council

US Treasury building, US Treasury

Bessent said that regulation should be fair and applied evenly across entities. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday his department will play a greater role in banking regulation to better balance costs and benefits and ensure that lenders can finance growth in the US economy. 
In prepared remarks to an American Bankers Association conference, Bessent called for "commonsense principles" in banking regulations to ease burdens, especially for community banks that have had to deal with rules tailored for larger institutions. 
Bessent said Treasury's stronger involvement in crafting bank regulation would be achieved through the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which meets regularly and includes the heads of the Federal Reserve and other bank regulators. 
 
He also said he would use the President's Working Group on Capital Markets, a smaller committee that studies financial trends and has sometimes met during financial crises. Treasury engagement with individual regulators, such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, is another tool for this. 
In the past, bank regulators have exercised vast powers on almost every aspect of daily life - but without meaningful accountability to the American people," Bessent said. "Most glaringly, regulation through supervision has too often taken place behind a veil of secrecy that precludes scrutiny by the public and their elected officials." 

Also Read

US Treasury building, US Treasury

Global bond markets shift as US treasuries face competition from Europe

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Trump's tariffs generate differing global reactions

Donald Trump, Trump

Over 50 nations seek trade talks with US after tariff action: Officials

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks rebound after S&P 500 correction as safe-haven gold hits record

US Treasury building, US Treasury

US treasury yields drop as Trump raises concerns over impending recession

Bessent's remarks were short on specific proposed changes to banking regulations or capital requirements, but he said that the Trump administration would look at the capital buffer framework for large banks to ensure that it's consistent with law and acts as an appropriate backstop. 
He said that his principles for regulation should derive from a clear statutory mandate, including safety and soundness, mitigating risk and consumer protection. 
"Second regulation should be efficient. That means regulations should strike an appropriate balance between costs and benefits," Bessent said, adding that regulators themselves needed efficiency in their budget and staffing. 
More tailored regulations 
Bessent said that regulation should be fair and applied evenly across entities. 
"The Treasury Department intends to drive a change in the culture of supervision through improvements to examination procedures, enhanced monitoring of examiners' compliance with those procedures, and more realistic processes for appealing supervisory findings," Bessent said.  "Perhaps the most consequential step would be to define 'unsafe and unsound' by rule using more objective measures rooted in financial risk." He said he would be particularly focused on a more tailored regulation of community banks that have struggled with "undue compliance burdens" that require heavy investments in technology. 
"For the last four decades, Wall Street has grown wealthier than ever before. And it can continue to grow and do well," Bessent said. But for the next four years, it's Main Street's turn" to drive investment. 
Bessent also criticized the Basel Committee's Endgame standards, saying that in his opinion, this was not the right starting point for US regulatory modernization. 
"We need to take a different approach. We should not outsource decision making for the United States to international bodies," he said, adding that the US should conduct an analysis tailored to its interests, and the US can "borrow selectively from the Basel Endgame standards. 
Bessent's prepared remarks made no mention of President Donald Trump's tariffs on global trading partners or their impact on financial markets.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United States President Donald Trump

'Don't wait': Trump lures businesses to US with no tariffs, fast approvals

Wall Street

Wall Street opens mixed after China retaliates with new tariffs on US goods

Nippon Steel

Ancora ends US Steel campaign after Trump orders review of Nippon Steel bid

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza building kills at least 23, say health officials

us china

'Not seeking trade imbalance': China releases white paper on trade with US

Topics : US Treasury US Treasuries US tariff hikes Donald Trump tariff hike Trump's tariff hikes US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon