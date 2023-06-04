OPEC+ holds 'difficult' talks on production quotas, new cut: Report



OPEC and its allies were meeting on Sunday to clinch a new deal possibly adjusting countries' output quotas for this year and next and a further cut in production, sources told Reuters, as the group faces flagging oil prices and a looming supply glut. By Maha El Dahan, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar



"Talks with African producers are proving to be difficult," one OPEC+ source said. Sources described the talks as difficult, as OPEC's most influential members and biggest producers from the Gulf were trying to persuade under-producing African nations such as Nigeria and Angola to have more realistic output targets.



Four sources familiar with OPEC+ discussions have told Reuters that additional production cuts were being discussed among options for Sunday's session. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world's crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.

Three out of four sources said cuts could amount to 1 million bpd on top of existing cuts of 2 million bpd and voluntary cuts of 1.6 million bpd, announced in a surprise move in April and which took effect in May. "We are discussing the full package (of changes to the deal)," one of the four sources said.



On Friday, international benchmark Brent settled at $76. The April announcement helped to drive oil prices about $9 per barrel higher to above $87, but they swiftly retreated under pressure from concerns about global economic growth and demand.



Typically, production cuts take effect the month after they are agreed but ministers could also agree a later implementation. They could also decide to hold output steady. If approved, the new cut would take the total volume of reductions to 4.66 million bpd, or around 4.5% of global demand.



Baselines for 2023 and 2024 Last week, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said investors who were shorting the oil price, or betting on a price fall, should "watch out", which many market watchers interpreted as a warning of additional supply cuts.



Three OPEC+ sources also said the group will address the issue of baselines for 2023 and 2024, from which each member performs cuts. Reflecting the difficulty of Sunday's talks, OPEC+ ministers were holding side discussions all morning, delaying the start of formal meetings by at least three and a half hours, according to sources familiar with the matter.



West African countries such as Nigeria and Angola have long been unable to produce in line with their targets but have opposed lower baselines because new targets could force them to perform real cuts. Such talks have previously turned contentious.



Western nations have accused OPEC of manipulating oil prices and undermining the global economy through high energy costs. By contrast, the UAE has insisted on getting higher baselines in line with its growing production capacity, but that would mean its share in the overall cuts might decrease.



In response, OPEC insiders and watchers have said the West's money-printing over the last decade has driven inflation and forced oil-producing nations to act to maintain the value of their main export. The West has also accused OPEC of siding too much with Russia despite Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.