Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Over 1.67 million households benefitted under solar scheme: Govt to RS

Over 1.67 million households benefitted under solar scheme: Govt to RS

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) across the country since February 2024

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

The MNRE had launched Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II in March 2019. In October 2022, the timeline for implementation of the programme was extended until March 2026.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 16.78 lakh households have been benefitted with rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) and over Rs 9,000 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the beneficiaries, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) across the country since February 2024. The scheme targets to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by 2026-27.  ALSO READ: Gas reserves dwindling, future lies with solar energy: Tripura power min

"A total of 16.78 lakh no. of households have been benefitted with rooftop solar installations under the scheme as on 05.08.2025 and amount of Rs 9,280.88 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the beneficiaries," Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

 

The MNRE had launched Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II in March 2019. In October 2022, the timeline for implementation of the programme was extended until March 2026.

However, with the launch of PMSG: MBY in February 2024, the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II was subsumed under it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google

No additional tariffs by US on Indian pharma, electronics so far: Govt

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

India may miss FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4% on slower growth: BMI

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Donald Trump tariff woes keep rupee near record low despite weak dollar

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Confident of 6th round of India-US trade talks: Officials to House panel

Topics : solar energy energy sector solar power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon