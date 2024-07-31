Over 70 mn ITRs filed for FY24 till 7 pm on last day: I-T department

Over 70 mn income tax returns have been filed till 7 pm on Wednesday -- the last day for filing ITRs for income earned in 2023-24 fiscal.

"More than 70 mn ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which over 5 mn ITRs have been filed today till 7 pm!," the I-T department posted on X.

July 31 is the last date for filing income tax returns for taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited.

The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 (fiscal year 2022-23) filed till July 31, 2023 were more than 67.7 mn, with over 6.433 mn ITRs being filed on 31st July, 2023.