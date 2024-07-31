Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre's fiscal deficit in Q1 at 8.4% of FY25 target, shows CGA data

However, the CGA data which uses interim budget figures shows that the centre's fiscal deficit stood at 8.1 per cent in Q1 FY25

Fiscal deficit

Image: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharp reduction in capital expenditure during the election months as well as the record high dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) led to the shrinking of central government’s fiscal deficit to 8.41 per cent of the full year target in the first quarter (April - June) of  2024-25, shows an analysis of the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday together with the latest FY25 Budget figures.

However, the CGA data which uses interim budget figures shows that the centre's fiscal deficit stood at 8.1 per cent in Q1 FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fiscal deficit in the corresponding period in FY24 stood at 25.3 per cent of the full year target. 

Data shows that the total non-tax revenue for the first three months of this financial year was Rs 2.8 trillion or 70.1 per cent of the budget estimates against 51.4 per cent for the same period last year. Dividends and profits made up 150 per cent of the non-tax revenue, adding up to Rs 2.24 trillion. 

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings says that the non-tax revenues expanded by 81 per cent boosted by the RBI dividend, amidst a mild 2 per cent growth in revenue expenditure, and a 35 per cent contraction in capex.

“Centre's capex was tepid at Rs. 374 billion in June 2024, as compared to Rs. 1.1 trillion in  June 2023. To meet the FY2025 BE, Rs. 9.3 trillion of capex needs to be incurred in the last three quarters of the year, a growth of 39 per cent relative to the same period of FY2024, which appears quite challenging,” she added.

More From This Section

India's core sector growth slows to 4% in June, shows DPIIT data

Production growth in key infra sectors down to 4% in June, shows data

April-June fiscal deficit at Rs 1.36 trillion, 8.1% of 2024-25 target

DMRC to prepare project report for Indore-Ujjain, Pithampur metro corridors

Ind-Ra ups FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7.5% on expectation of high demand


Meanwhile, the tax revenue for the April-June 2024 period was Rs 5.5 trillion or 21.1 per cent of the budget estimates compared to 18.6 per cent in the first quarter last fiscal year. 

The central government's total expenditure in the first quarter stood at Rs 9.7 trillion or 20.4 per cent of the budget estimates. Of the total expenditure, Rs 7.8 trillion was on the revenue account and Rs 1.8 trillion was towards the capital account. 

Fiscal deficit stood at 5.6 per cent of the GDP in 2023 - 24. The government in its latest union budget last week has projected the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25.

Also Read

Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah bats for restrictions on retail investors in F&O

Budget with BS: 'We are in one of the biggest market booms', says Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

Budget 2024: Capital gains tax, climate change key concerns of Generation Z

'Can only provide fiscal incentives': Fin secy on govt's role in employment

Budget 2024: No 'budget' for energy transition is a cause for concern

Topics : Union Budget Fiscal deficit target Indian economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon